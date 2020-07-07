Japanese rapper Kan a.k.a. GAMI busted for 0.5 grams of weed

Japan Today reports that 42-year-old Japanese rapper Kan a.k.a. GAMI (real name: Kunihiko Kawakami) was arrested for possessing a half gram of cannabis. Police say informant contacted authorities to let them know Kawakami was in possession of the cannabis.

This is the second time this year Kawakami has been arrested this year for possessing weed. He could be facing prison time, because Japan has some of the strictest drug laws in the world. According to Vice magazine, "Under Japan’s Cannabis Control Act, weed possession can lead to up to five years in jail, or seven if there’s a suspected intent to profit, and a potential fine of up to $18,000." If that seems bad, consider the penalty for weed possession in Dubai: "Keith Brown, a British youth worker and father of three, was sentenced to four years in jail in 2008 after he was found with 0.0003 grams of cannabis stuck to his shoe in the Dubai airport. The weed was the size of a grain of sugar."

How much is half a gram? I took the above photo of a half gram of dried oregano next to a quarter.