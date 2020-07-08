/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:34 am Wed Jul 8, 2020

How neural networks work - A good explainer video

How does a neural network connect perceptions to concepts? In other words, how can you make something that accepts an array of pixels as an input and correctly outputs "dog" or "cat?" This video from Art of the Problem does a good job of explaining how neural networks are able to do this, and why it's important to have neural networks with many layers.