How neural networks work - A good explainer video

How does a neural network connect perceptions to concepts? In other words, how can you make something that accepts an array of pixels as an input and correctly outputs "dog" or "cat?" This video from Art of the Problem does a good job of explaining how neural networks are able to do this, and why it's important to have neural networks with many layers.

Machine learning app turns face sketches into realististic photos University researchers from Hong Kong and China created an application called DeepFaceDrawing that “allows users with little training in drawing to produce high-quality images from rough or even incomplete freehand sketches.” Image: YouTube READ THE REST

Web-based sketching app uses machine learning to detect penises If a website called Do Not Draw a Penis senses that you are trying to sketch a penis it will erase it. Otherwise, it attempts to describe what you are drawing. It’s pretty easy to sneak a penis in by having it after you draw something it identifies. READ THE REST

This algorithm coins new words every time you click Thomas Dimson used the GPT-2 language model to make a website that creates a new word every time you refresh the page. Some of them are really good — I could imagine them entering the lexicon. READ THE REST

