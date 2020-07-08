/ Andrea James / 5:15 am Wed Jul 8, 2020

My name is potato

Sexy Italian pop star Rita Pavone has a playful and flirty duet with an animated potato in this 1977 classic. This novelty song has been in my head all day. Now it can be in yours, too!

Fun fact: this spud stud was animated my the late great Guido Manuli, whose reel can be seen below:

Image: YouTube / urbaniak (thanks, pensketch!)