My name is potato

Fun fact: this spud stud was animated my the late great Guido Manuli, whose reel can be seen below:

Sexy Italian pop star Rita Pavone has a playful and flirty duet with an animated potato in this 1977 classic. This novelty song has been in my head all day. Now it can be in yours, too!

