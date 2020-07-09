Aedan's "Evolution" features vibrant flower and insect closeups

This new clip by Aedan takes us into the world of the infinitely small and highlights another vision of evolution. Directed by Thomas Blanchard , who had already directed Aedan's first music video " LE TEMPS " two years ago, EVOLUTION is an exercise in patience and observation that the director, a master of macro, masters to perfection. He filed for weeks in a vacuum with a host of insects and plants to better understand their mechanism and interactions. The result is a striking spectacle where you can observe life with a new eye. Shot in 8K to observe at best microscopic details, this new clip by Aedan will tickle your curiosity and your emotions by offering you a journey into a world that is both near and far, sublime and unforgiving.

Aedan's EP Microclimat includes the single " Evolution ," the video for which is a breathtaking series of extreme closeups of colorful insects and plants.

