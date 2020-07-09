Aedan's "Evolution" features vibrant flower and insect closeups

Aedan's EP Microclimat includes the single "Evolution," the video for which is a breathtaking series of extreme closeups of colorful insects and plants.
Via the band:
This new clip by Aedan takes us into the world of the infinitely small and highlights another vision of evolution. Directed by Thomas Blanchard, who had already directed Aedan's first music video "LE TEMPS" two years ago, EVOLUTION is an exercise in patience and observation that the director, a master of macro, masters to perfection. He filed for weeks in a vacuum with a host of insects and plants to better understand their mechanism and interactions. The result is a striking spectacle where you can observe life with a new eye. Shot in 8K to observe at best microscopic details, this new clip by Aedan will tickle your curiosity and your emotions by offering you a journey into a world that is both near and far, sublime and unforgiving.
Here's the "Le temps" video Thomas had shot for the band before:
In 2011, someone sold their Bode 7702 vocoder on ebay. They made this excellent video to show off its sound and features. I’m sure the buyer was very pleased with their purchase, but I’m here for the remixes.
Samara Ginsberg performs Sylvester Levay’s Airwolf theme tune — originally intended for orchestral presentation but now a synth classic — on eight cellos. Stringfellow would be so proud! Bonus: Ginsberg’s done Bernard Hoffer’s Thundercats theme too: Previously: Knight Rider theme performed on eight cellos
Italian composer Ennio Morricone is dead at 91. Morricone acquired fame scoring Westerns but transcended genre to become one of the world’s masters of the form. “His music was always outstanding,” writes Hans Zimmer, “and done with great emotional fortitude and great intellectual thought.” His 1960s scores for Sergio Leone, backing a moody Clint Eastwood […]
Unless you’re a regular cannabis user, you might be surprised to learn that the plant itself is basically just that — a plant. It’s not until you put cannabis under high heat that the process of decarboxylation breaks down that raw form into the psychoactive compounds that can actually benefit the body. This unlocking process […]
With our smartphones serving as the vital tether that links us to the rest of our lives, it’s no wonder how low batteries and power emergencies can occasionally feel like a life-and-death situation. I mean, it’s usually not, of course…but darned if it doesn’t feel that way when your indicator is showing only 5 percent […]
Despite all of our most fervent hopes, it doesn’t appear the specter of COVID-19 will be leaving us anytime soon. If anything, the past few weeks seems to indicate the need for social distancing and other preventative measures will likely continue indefinitely from coast to coast for a very, very, very long time. Of course, […]