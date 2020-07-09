/ Andrea James / 8:35 am Thu Jul 9, 2020

Aedan's "Evolution" features vibrant flower and insect closeups

Aedan's EP Microclimat includes the single "Evolution," the video for which is a breathtaking series of extreme closeups of colorful insects and plants.

Via the band:

This new clip by Aedan takes us into the world of the infinitely small and highlights another vision of evolution. Directed by Thomas Blanchard, who had already directed Aedan's first music video "LE TEMPS" two years ago, EVOLUTION is an exercise in patience and observation that the director, a master of macro, masters to perfection. He filed for weeks in a vacuum with a host of insects and plants to better understand their mechanism and interactions. The result is a striking spectacle where you can observe life with a new eye. Shot in 8K to observe at best microscopic details, this new clip by Aedan will tickle your curiosity and your emotions by offering you a journey into a world that is both near and far, sublime and unforgiving.

Here's the "Le temps" video Thomas had shot for the band before:

Image: YouTube / Aedan