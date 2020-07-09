/ Carla Sinclair / 8:41 am Thu Jul 9, 2020

New ad starring Kellyanne Conway highlights Trump's creepy relationship with his daughters

"Creepy Trump," the new ad by the progressive group MeidasTouch, is, well, creepy. Kellyanne Conway's words -- which were targeted at Joe Biden -- are turned against her and Trump to show just how creepy he really is. Just because her words are manipulated doesn't mean they don't remind us of just how really sick this president is.