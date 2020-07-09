/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:51 am Thu Jul 9, 2020

Nifty itty bitty flashlight fits on a zipper pull

Under 1.5-inches long, the Streamlight Nano flashlight has a quick-release clip so you can easily keep it on a zipper pull or flashlight. It's powered by four button cells.

Here's a photo of it next to a tube of Chapstick: