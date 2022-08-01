Which of these 15 brands of extension cords is the best

Project Farm torture tested 15 different 5-foot extension cords to find the best one. I enjoyed watching the plugs and cords fail under the punishing and ingenious tests they underwent.
15 extension cords: Project Source, Vanguard, Woods, Yellow Jacket, Southwire, Husky, Utilitech, Snow joe, Flexzilla Pro, Bergen Industries, GoGreeen, US Wire, and US Wire Extreme. Extension cords tested for voltage drop, cold temperature flexibility, extension cord end performance, cord tensile strength, extension cord end separation strength, jacket abrasion resistance, and jacket puncture resistance.