What3words is the best location app, but people aren't using it enough. Everyone has GPS on their phones, so they may see a new way of identifying locations as unnecessary. However, there are instances when you may want to meet at a specific place without an address, such as a certain spot in Central Park. You could give someone directions from an entrance to the park or, in this case,use the semi-secret Central Park lamppost codes, but there is an easier way. Just tell them to enter "bunk.carry.awards" into the what3words app or website and narrow it down to a three-meter square area.

What3words explains that it "divided the world into 3 metre squares and gave each square a unique combination of three words."

Companies that use this technology include DHL, Subaru, and 101 UK emergency services agencies. It is a no-brainer for public safety agencies to use it. Knowing the specific location can greatly improve response times, even if a 911 caller knows where they are. It could be a lifesaver in situations when you are unsure of your location, such as being on a street with no signs or confusing numbering, or when you are lost in the woods. Personally, I really hope that Doordash starts using what3words because every time I order, they claim that my house – which is clearly marked, well-lit, and only twenty feet from the curb — is hard to find.

See more useful stuff on Boing Boing.