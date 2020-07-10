Hip hop & AOL: Lin-Manuel Miranda shares his influences for Hamilton's 'My Shot'

The entire Rotten Tomatoes interview (above) with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is terrific and insightful. But I was especially struck by the part where he shares the songwriting process for "My Shot." His influences were hip hop and the AOL dialup chime:
"I'm grabbing from the influences and paying homage to those influences."

My favorite performances are probably Priscilla as Angelica and Animal as King George. No disrespect to Gonzo Aaron Burr, but he’s the weakest leak.
On Friday, July 3, Hamilton debuted on Disney Plus. On Saturday, July 4, “Weird Al” Yankovic posted a music video for his “Hamilton Polka” using clips from the filmed theatrical production. Of course, it’s a lot of fun. Previously: Just you wait: This Hamilton parody follows ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s life
This “Hamilton” parody song justifiably asks, “Can we maybe just all agree to wear a tiny flipping mask?!” I am not throwing away this mask. I am not throwing away this mask. This really should be bipartisan. Come on now, how hard is it? I am not throwing away this mask. screengrab via The Holderness […]
