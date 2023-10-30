Before yesterday's Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks basketball game, Flavor Flav of Public Enemy had the honor of singing the National Anthem. What he lacked in melody, he made up for in confidence. Video below.

"The anthem was a long time bucket list item … that was fun! I can't live my life worried about what people might say about me," he posted on X. "I won't let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying."

(via DIGG)