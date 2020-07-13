Investigation launched after Allenton cop filmed kneeling on black man's neck

Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were filmed brutalizing a black suspect this weekend. One officer knelt on the man's neck, the same form of "restraint" used to kill George Floyd in May. An investigation is underway, according to Allentown Police Department, which has refused to name the officers involved.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: @AllentownPolice held down this man’s face to the pavement and then one of its officers placed their knee on his neck!! This happened yesterday and is exactly what led to #GeorgeFloyd’s death. We need this officer’s name and badge # NOW. #ICantBreathe pic.twitter.com/3qSlKGSgF4 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 12, 2020

After all that's happened this summer, it isn't just bad tactics, police brutality or racial violence. He's sending a message to all that see it: talk of defunding or reforming us is a joke and my knee is the punchline.