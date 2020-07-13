Investigation launched after Allenton cop filmed kneeling on black man's neck

Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were filmed brutalizing a black suspect this weekend. One officer knelt on the man's neck, the same form of "restraint" used to kill George Floyd in May. An investigation is underway, according to Allentown Police Department, which has refused to name the officers involved.
After all that's happened this summer, it isn't just bad tactics, police brutality or racial violence. He's sending a message to all that see it: talk of defunding or reforming us is a joke and my knee is the punchline.
Technology writer Faine Greenwood has a great piece in Slate about the expansion of police drone surveillance fleets. While there are still many, many reasons to worry about abuses of drone technology and mass surveillance in general, Greenwood takes a look at the legal, technical, and practical limitations of these policing methods. Greenwood essentially argues that, as […]
Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT who was killed by 3 plainclothes police officers who wrongly delivered a no-knock warrant (which is already constitutionally questionable) at her home in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020. The whole situation is tragic and frustrating and after 4 months, there’s still been very little recourse […]
Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingman, two officers with Wilson Police Department in Oklahoma, were charged with second-degree murder after killing a man they tased 50 times. The New York Times reports that Jared Lakey, 28, “stopped breathing and became unresponsive” and died two days later. Court records said that “such dangerous and unnecessary tasing” was […]
