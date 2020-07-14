Joanna Lentini explains how she shot the 2020 Audubon Photography Award winner

At the southern tip of Mexico's Baja Peninsula, Joanna Lentini shot a cormorant diving for sardines using only natural light. Her efforts netted her the Grand Prize in the 2020 Audubon Photography Awards. Joanna discusses her gear and the challenging conditions under which she got the shot.
The Audubon Society Instagram has been posting a few other winners:
Sue Dougherty (@offleashphotography) took this spectacular photo of a Magnificent Frigatebird at sunset and won the professional category in this year’s #AudubonPhotographyAwards. 🏆🎉 During sunset on the Galápagos Islands, Sue and her friends found a breeding colony of frigatebirds that were stunningly close to them. She noticed this male, with his throat pouch lit up by the sun, and zoomed in to capture his portrait.
Vayun Tiwari (@vayuntiwari.photography) took the win for the youth category with this stunning picture of a Northern Jacana in this year’s #AudubonPhotographyAwards. 🎉🏆 During a boat ride on the New River, Vayun noticed a few Northern Jacanas on a patch of water lilies and asked the captain to stop. “I hoped our vessel wouldn’t scare away the birds,” said Vayun, “I couldn’t believe my luck when one walked closer and closer to us.”
You can see all the finalists and winners at the Audubon Society site.
Image: YouTube / Audubon Society