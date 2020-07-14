Joanna Lentini explains how she shot the 2020 Audubon Photography Award winner

At the southern tip of Mexico's Baja Peninsula, Joanna Lentini shot a cormorant diving for sardines using only natural light. Her efforts netted her the Grand Prize in the 2020 Audubon Photography Awards. Joanna discusses her gear and the challenging conditions under which she got the shot.

The Audubon Society Instagram has been posting a few other winners:

You can see all the finalists and winners at the Audubon Society site.

Image: YouTube / Audubon Society