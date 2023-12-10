Gun stock camera rig lets you literally shoot your photographs

Have you ever wanted to shoot a photograph? Like, literally shoot one, as if you were shooting a rifle? Well now you can, thanks to the StockCam — a modified gunstock designed to work as a camera brace! Yes, really.

From IndieGoGo:

Stockcam is a revolutionary camera bracket designed and manufactured by a team of talented professionals who are passionate about photography. Our team comprises experienced engineers, designers, and product developers who have extensive knowledge in both shooting and camera technology.

The StockCam seems to be aimed at wildlife photographers — I guess the idea is you can combine your love of hunting with your love of capturing intimate moments of animal life on film?

More details, courtesy of TechnaBob:

The StockCam features a gun trigger (operated via remote cable plugin) to activate a camera's shutter, as well as a "safety" to prevent shooting when you don't mean to, which can be switched between locked, focus (photo shooting), and fast (video shooting). That's a nice touch. I mean, if you're going to make a rifle stock camera rig, you might as well go all the way. The stock has two rails for attaching the camera and any accessories you may want to use, while its shoulder butt helps prevent fatigue while shooting. Although I can't recommend using this anywhere but in the great outdoors and away from the public because I will yell, "He has a missile launcher!" if I ever see anybody with one.

If that's the sort of thing you're interested in, you can pre-order one on IndieGoGo starting at $160.

StockCam: Unqie Stablizer for Wildlife Photography [IndieGoGo]

StockCam Rifle Stock Camera Rig: Ready to Shoot [Jonathan Berisford / Technabob]