AirBNB asks for handouts to help support lazy landlords

Twitter user @olenskae shared this email from AirBNB:
Business Insider reported on the cringeworthy request, and even got a comment from AirBNB:
The new tool [Kindness Cards] appears to be another effort to assuage hosts' financial concerns, this time by soliciting contributions from former guests. An Airbnb spokesperson told Business Insider that 100% of the proceeds from the kindness cards would go to the hosts.
"In the spirit of rekindling connections, we developed a new feature that allows guests to send virtual cards with messages of support and encouragement to hosts who provided excellent hospitality. If they wish, guests have the option to add a voluntary financial contribution," the spokesperson said.
At press time, it wasn't clear if these lazy slumlords could pull themselves up by their bootstraps and find something new, so they can stop begging for handouts.
Airbnb is getting ripped apart for asking guests to donate money to hosts [Aaron Holmes / Business Insider]
Image: Public Domain via NeedPix
