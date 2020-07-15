/ Rob Beschizza / 6:50 am Wed Jul 15, 2020

Pluto and five moons in our solar system have more water than Earth

There is less water on planet Earth than on Pluto, as revealed in this graphic by NASA's Steve Vance (bio). Moreover, five moons orbiting other worlds in our solar system—Europa, Triton, Callisto, Titan and Ganymede—have more. Ganymede has nearly 40 times as much water as planet Earth!