Unmasked customer beats up McDonald's clerk who refused to serve him

Viral footage shows a McDonald's clerk being attacked and beaten by a customer in a Hong Kong suburb. According to reports, the man was refused service unless he put on a mask.
Video of the assault was uploaded to Facebook and shows a man who entered a McDonald’s in Tuen Mun without wearing a mask, according to the English-language news outlet Coconuts Hong Kong. The man gets into a verbal altercation with one of the McDonald’s workers before he steps behind the cashier’s area and begins punching the worker repeatedly. The worker falls to the ground and the assailant then starts kicking him.
More details from Apple Daily, via Coconuts:
According to Apple Daily, neither the man nor the woman he was with were wearing masks as they walked into the restaurant. The McDonald’s worker asked them to put one on and when they ignored him, refused to take their order. It was at this moment that the man got physical.
In a video filmed after the incident, another restaurant worker is seen standing between the man and the employee who was attacked. As he tries to mediate the situation, the man continues trying to punch the employee.
Apple Daily reported that the man then fled in a truck. The employee was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police arrested a 27-year-old man with the last name Cheung on Tuesday night in connection with the attack.
Am I the only one who found the Disney Parks re-open announce video a little creepy? pic.twitter.com/o8VV4GRjW2 — vegan sofrito (@pobrecito) July 9, 2020 Reopening the Walt Disney World theme parks during a global pandemic is scary, which is why this gloomier sounding version of Disney’s announcement video by Twitter user @pobrecito just makes a […]
Brooks Brothers is the latest casualty of the Covid pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection in New York today. The upscale clothiers, one of the last to make garments in the U.S., has been in business for 200 years. The closely held company, which is owned by Italian businessman Claudio Del Vecchio, filed for bankruptcy protection […]
Brazilian premier Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus after falling ill with symptoms typical of Covid-19. Bolsonaro regularly downplayed the risks of the virus, comparing it to the common cold, and Brazil soon became an infection hotspot with the world’s highest tally of reported cases outside the U.S. A new surge of infections was […]
With all the website builders on the market, it can feel overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. The most important things to look for are usability, flexibility and a professional look and feel. That’s why over 180 million people use Wix to create the website of their dreams. Here are the top […]
We all know vital information about ourselves and our private digital accounts can be compromised by cybercriminals. However, many would be frightened to know just how compromised they and their vital data are right this moment. Security researchers Digital Shadows say usernames and passwords for more than 15 billion accounts are currently up for purchase […]
While mosquitoes have certainly earned their title as the deadliest animal on earth, their impact on most of our lives is usually a lot less consequential. But even though they might not transmit a disease to you or seriously affect your life, being a blood donor for one of those insects is certainly an annoyance. […]