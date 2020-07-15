/ Rob Beschizza / 6:37 am Wed Jul 15, 2020

Unmasked customer beats up McDonald's clerk who refused to serve him

Viral footage shows a McDonald's clerk being attacked and beaten by a customer in a Hong Kong suburb. According to reports, the man was refused service unless he put on a mask.

Video of the assault was uploaded to Facebook and shows a man who entered a McDonald’s in Tuen Mun without wearing a mask, according to the English-language news outlet Coconuts Hong Kong. The man gets into a verbal altercation with one of the McDonald’s workers before he steps behind the cashier’s area and begins punching the worker repeatedly. The worker falls to the ground and the assailant then starts kicking him.

More details from Apple Daily, via Coconuts:

According to Apple Daily, neither the man nor the woman he was with were wearing masks as they walked into the restaurant. The McDonald’s worker asked them to put one on and when they ignored him, refused to take their order. It was at this moment that the man got physical.

In a video filmed after the incident, another restaurant worker is seen standing between the man and the employee who was attacked. As he tries to mediate the situation, the man continues trying to punch the employee.

Apple Daily reported that the man then fled in a truck. The employee was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man with the last name Cheung on Tuesday night in connection with the attack.