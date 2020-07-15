Dead body turns out to be a sex doll, cops discover

In Allenhurst, Georgia, a town of less than 700 people, a woman's body was spotted by the railroad tracks.
Liberty County deputies gathered at the scene and waited for the coroner, reports WSAV-TV, and after a while they realized the female corpse was actually a sex doll.
Detective Mike Albritton said officers found the sex doll Tuesday afternoon, WSAV-TV reported:
By policy, law enforcement officers do not touch a deceased person until the coroner arrives, so they placed a sheet over the suspected body and waited.
When the coroner arrived, detectives began to check for injuries and immediately discovered the body was a female sex doll. The doll was anatomically correct, with realistic skin and features, and was fully dressed, authorities say.
Albritton said in all his years, he has never encountered a situation like this.
