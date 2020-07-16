Here are the protocols airlines follow after a crash

While every incident that causes damage to an airplane is different, especially ones where passengers, crew, or third parties are injured or killed, airlines have a general set of protocols. As Wendover Productions explains, one of the big early decisions is whether to accept or deflect blame.
One interesting aspect he mentions is how "newsy" the crash footage is, by which he means how visually interesting is the crash. A fiery crash gets way more media coverage, and that can affect how the airline responds. And commercial airline incidents almost always get more coverage because of how many people are fascinated/terrified by air travel.
Airlines' Protocol for After a Plane Crash (Wendover Productions)
Image: YouTube / Wendover Productions
Motorcyclist Malik Elizee is spared as his motorcycle is sent flying in an automotive chain reaction. Elizee’s motorcycle goes sliding away at a near 90degree angle to the direction it, and Elizee were travelling. Elizee lands on his feet and runs with the momentum. Fear.
If you like 11foot8bridge and its evil cousin 10foot6bridge, you’ll love this super slo-mo recreation of a crash from multiple angles.
Watch as a gentleman hops up completely amazed to be alive! After losing control of his headshaking bike, this brave motorcyclist slid under a moving semi and shot out the other side!
