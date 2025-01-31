Understaffed airport — rather than absurd DEI excuse — to blame for crash, says early findings

Preliminary findings by the Federal Aviation Administration do not point to DEI as the cause of the deadly American Airlines crash on Wednesday, but rather to understaffing at the Ronald Reagan Airport.

"The internal report, released on Thursday and reviewed by The New York Times, said due to understaffing the controller was working the jobs of two people the night of the crash: handling helicopters in the airport's vicinity while also instructing planes that were landing and departing from its runways," reports The Independent.

Making matters worse, "One worker clocked off early with staffing levels already 'not normal,'" added the report. Not to mention that Donald Trump had not yet filled the vacant position of FAA administrator — he only appointed an acting administrator to run the FAA one day after the crash, according to CBS News.

At a time when the Trump administration is trying to slash 2 million federal employees from the workforce, these findings are not a good look. Time for MAGA to whip up another batch of alternative facts.

