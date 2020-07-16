Just a ninja master practicing nunchucks

He's awesome.

@Natedawg the real og is on TikTok.

In addition to being a total ninja martial arts nunchuk master, Natedawg also has Down's Syndrome (also known as Down Syndrome).

Being different doesn't mean you can't do wonderful things and be an awesome human living their best life.

So it is with Natedawg the real og.

Here's the video.