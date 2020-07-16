The two genders, according to cis people's gender reveal cakes

This gender reveal could benefit from some social distancing Watching gender reveal videos makes me feel like a Darwinian super villain. Natural selection is real, and it has made its stance on self-important gender obsession very clear. And if you’re going to be an asshole gender-obsessed parent-to-be, at least keep 6 feet apart, for everyone’s sake. I can’t stop watching this…pic.twitter.com/mW4tsGqYBT — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) […] READ THE REST

If everyone on Star Trek: TNG wore the same uniform as Counselor Troi Posted to Reddit, Twitter and Facebook with already-obscure origins — if you know who deserves credit, do tell — this photoshopped promo photo of the Star Trek: TNG roster gives every officer the same plunging neckline as Counselor Troi. [via] UPDATE: The creator is Kindra Tia: ” I posted it in a private Star Trek […] READ THE REST

Upright Women Wanted: be gay, do crimes, circulate books Sarah Gailey is one of science fiction's great new talents and their 2019 debut novel Magic for Liars was incredibly strong; now they're back with Upright Women Wanted, a feminist, genderqueer science fiction western novel about gun-toting roving librarians who are secretly the heart of an antifascist resistance. READ THE REST

