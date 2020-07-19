/ Andrea James / 11:40 am Sun Jul 19, 2020

Zoos worldwide are improvising drive-thru tours during pandemic

Spend a relaxing 20 minutes touring Toronto's zoo by car in a new vehicle-friendly route inspired by the pandemic. It's one of many zoos trying out drive-thru tours to allow for visitors while reducing health risks.

Via SOCA HUB:

NEW Zoo Safari - Toronto Zoo Scenic Safari Drive Through - Driving Tour of Toronto Zoo 4K video. Tour the Toronto Zoo drive thru from your Car. 2020 Toronto Zoo Scenic Safari Drive-Thru Things to do with your children during the pandemic lock down. Looking to get out of the house for a safe adventure? Now you can with our NEW Toronto Zoo Scenic Safari. Take a tour around the Zoo from the comfort of your own car with your very own Zoo Keeper commentary to learn about animals as you pass through the variety of Zoogeographic areas! Car Ride around the Zoo, Get your Toronto Zoo Safari Tickets Online. You’ll see the Zoo from a whole new perspective as you drive on staff-only roads, through the Zoo site, and even through the lion cave! Keep your eyes peeled at every turn, like you are on a real-life African safari – only this time, it’s with a variety of animals from around the world!

Image: YouTube / SOCA HUB