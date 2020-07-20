/ Andrea James / 6:01 am Mon Jul 20, 2020

Graffiti on Canadian memorial to former Nazi troops called a hate crime; police later apologize

David Doel of The Rational National shares the story of a recent Canadian "hate crime" that involved vandalism of a Toronto-area war monument to the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (1st Galician). The cenotaph was spray-painted with the phrase "Nazi War Memorial."

Per the CBC, the cops later walked back the hate crime part:

On Friday, Halton police walked back their original statement and apologized, saying the "initial information" indicated that the group being targeted was "Ukrainians in general," or members of this specific cultural centre.

"At no time did the Halton Regional Police Service consider that the identifiable group targeted by the graffiti was Nazis," police said in a news release.

"We regret any hurt caused by misinformation that suggests that the Service in any way supports Nazism."

Images: YouTube / Kontakt TV / Wikimedia Commons