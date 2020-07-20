Keanu Reeves now writes a comic book about a superhero who looks a lot like him

Keanu Reeves co-wrote a new comic book series called BRZRKR with co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel’s Secret Warriors). It's apparently "for mature readers" because, y'know, it's "brutally violent," according to the Boom! Studios announcement:
The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.
Unsurprisingly, Netflix has a first-look deal to develop a TV show based on the comic. Also unsurprisingly, Berzerker looks a lot like Keanu. “I’d love to play Berzerker!” Reeves told USA Today. “It's a really fun story so if it's not me, hopefully someone can play it.”
Image top, detail of main cover art by Rafael Grampá. Image below, interior art by Alessandro Vitti and variant cover art by Mark Brooks.
“Scores of women are publishing details of their relationships with the Transmetropolitan writer, who they say offered mentorship in exchange for sexual contact,” writes Sam Thielman in The Guardian. “But they don’t want him cancelled – they want a conversation.” Many of the women were in their late teens and early 20s when their contact […]
Quirky comic institution The Far Side has very quietly returned as a full color irregular online series. Nerds, cows, bears, cavemen, Boy Scouts, old ladies, and aliens are back to the old drawing board, which creator Gary Larson notes is now digitized:
In this nearly an hour and half video, Ed and Jim of Cartoonist Kayfabe take a deep dive into James O’Barr’s The Crow, the hugely influential late-80s indie comic book. As usually for a Cartoonist Kayfabe, they point out many interesting details as they do a page-by-page deconstruction of the book. They point out, for […]
