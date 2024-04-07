Superman comic sets new record, selling for $6 million

Superman made his debut in Action Comics #1 in 1938, when he could only leap tall buildings and not fly over them. All 200,000 copies quickly sold out, and fewer than one hundred copies still exist, making it one of the most sought-after comics. One copy was sold in 2010 for $1 million, marking the first time any comic had sold for that amount.

In recent years, the prices of rare comic books have been on the rise and their value has been fluctuating. For a while, Amazing Fantasy #15, which featured the first appearance of Spider-Man, held the record for the most expensive comic book sold at $3.6 million. However, it was surpassed in 2023 by a copy of Action Comics #1, which sold for $5.3 million. In a recent auction, another copy of Action Comics #1 was sold for a whopping $6 million, setting a new record for the most expensive comic book sold.

If you don't have millions of dollars to spare, you can get a digital copy for 99 cents.