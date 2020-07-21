/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:03 am Tue Jul 21, 2020

Bizarre coverage of the 2020 Border Security Expo in San Antonio, TX

A reporter went to the 2020 Border Security Expo in San Antonio, TX to interview the vendors who sell cages and technology to worsen the lives of desperate people. I didn't agree with much of what they had to say, but couldn't agree more with the guy who declared he would only eat meat grilled on charcoal, not gas.