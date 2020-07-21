Ducks annihilate a bowl of peas

It took mere seconds for this pair of famished waterfowl to devour a bowl of peas. I wonder if there was a tragedy of the commons writ small thing happening here? Like, if only one duck was present, maybe it would have slowed down to savor the delicate flavor of the viridescent legumes.

