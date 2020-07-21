Funny video imagines Zoom calls in 1988

The YouTubers at Squirrel Monkey make videos that imagine what modern tech would look like in the past. Their latest humorously imagines what video conferencing via Zoom would have been like in the late eighties — a real PITA! We've come a long way technology wise since 1988.

