Ramen facemask makes it fun to have fogged-up eyeglasses

"I made a mask for people with glasses," reads Shibata's translated tweet. "The more clouded your glasses are, the hotter you can see the ramen."

United Airlines' revenue dropped 87% in second quarter United Airlines lost $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This is in sharp contrast to its profit of $1 billion during the second quarter of 2019. According to the New York Times United “lost an average of $40 million a day in April, May, and June.” It plans to reduce that to $25 […] READ THE REST

Watch "Karens Gone Wild!" If my copy doesn’t arrive soon, I’m going to talk to their manager. Yeah! Video tote me all day long! (The Radical Left) READ THE REST

If you’re going camping, the Tentsile UNA tree tent lets you snooze in midair Ask people what they don’t like about camping outdoors and a few answers will absolutely come up. The bugs and creepy crawlies are always a big one, especially the icky feeling that you could wake up to find bugs skittering through your tent or a snake or other reptile snuggled up in your sleeping bag. […] READ THE REST

Don’t let Photoshop’s many powers go untapped with the help of this training We all know about the power and abilities of Photoshop. From changing eye color to turning an image into a painting to all the ways Photoshop users can reshape narratives in the White House, the capabilities of a skilled editor to transform reality with the tools in Adobe’s legendary program are jaw-dropping. Yet all those […] READ THE REST