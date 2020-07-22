/ David Pescovitz / 7:47 am Wed Jul 22, 2020

Ramen facemask makes it fun to have fogged-up eyeglasses

Animator Takahiro Shibata made this delightful facemask that turns fogged-up eyeglasses into a fun feature of the design.

"I made a mask for people with glasses," reads Shibata's translated tweet. "The more clouded your glasses are, the hotter you can see the ramen."

(via Laughing Squid)