Watch an Airbus A400M land on a beach

An airbus A400M from RAF Brize Norton making a rare visit to Pembrey sands to conduct natural surfaces operations. With the weather being wet prior to the aircraft arriving the pilot conducted some low approaches then some touch and go’s before the all clear to land the 76 tonne aircraft on the beach.

The Airbus A400M Atlas is a large military transport plane. Here's one in service with the Royal Air Force making a touch-and-go landing on a Welsh beach, then looping around to make a full one. Dafydd Phillips captured the beast in motion:

