/ Xeni Jardin / 6:10 pm Wed Jul 22, 2020

Watch thousands of wildebeest cross a river during great migration in Tanzania

Glorious video of wildebeests on their great migration in Tanzania, stomping across a river by the thousands.

Storyful: Thousands of Wildebeests Make River Crossing During Great Migration in Tanzania

And while we're at it, here's an awesome capture of a baby wildebeest, by someone else.

We witnessed the birth of this wildebeest. It had been alive for a total of 5 minutes when this was taken. Within 10 minutes it was up and joined the migration.