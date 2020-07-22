Watch thousands of wildebeest cross a river during great migration in Tanzania

We witnessed the birth of this wildebeest. It had been alive for a total of 5 minutes when this was taken. Within 10 minutes it was up and joined the migration.

And while we're at it, here's an awesome capture of a baby wildebeest, by someone else.

Glorious video of wildebeests on their great migration in Tanzania, stomping across a river by the thousands.

