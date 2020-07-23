/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 7:00 am Thu Jul 23, 2020

Wisdom and advice from 100-year-olds

Three charming centenarians, Cliff Crozier (1915-2020), John Denerley (1914-2018), and Emelia Tereza Harper (1913), share life lessons in this video that's garnered over 18M views since it was first posted in 2016. Love this quote from Emelia: "The longer I stay, the more noisy I shall get."

(Nag on the Lake)

screengrab via LifeHunters/YouTube