Wisdom and advice from 100-year-olds

Three charming centenarians, Cliff Crozier (1915-2020), John Denerley (1914-2018), and Emelia Tereza Harper (1913), share life lessons in this video that's garnered over 18M views since it was first posted in 2016. Love this quote from Emelia: "The longer I stay, the more noisy I shall get."

Freakonomics interviews Kevin Kelly about his "68 bits of unsolicited advice" When my friend and Cool Tools partner Kevin Kelly turned 68 a few weeks ago, he posted an essay to his website titled “68 bit of unsolicited advice.” (I posted it to Boing Boing.) Kevin’s advice quickly went viral, and this week he was the guest on the Freakonomics podcast, where he talked about the […] READ THE REST

On his 68th birthday, Kevin Kelly offers 68 bits of unsolicited advice My friend and Cool Tools parter, Kevin Kelly, just turned 68. Happy Birthday, Kevin! To celebrate, he posted 68 pieces of advice. Kevin is one of the wisest people I know, and when he gives advice, I never dismiss it lightly. Here are the first 10: Learn how to learn from those you disagree with, […] READ THE REST

NPR's no-nonsense guide to preparing your home for Covid-19 It’s seems likely that Covid-19 will be a pandemic, maybe on the order of the 1918 Spanish Flu (listen to this podcast episode of The New York Times’ The Daily for a persuasive argument as to why). It might be a good time to prepare your home for an outbreak. This NPR article, “A Guide: […] READ THE REST

Mosquitoes suck. Here are eight ways to end their reign of terror permanently. Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […] READ THE REST

Supercomputers prefer Linux. And after this training, you might prefer it too. There is a common link among the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. There aren’t all in one country, there aren’t controlled by the same organizations and governments — and they certainly aren’t running Windows. No, the fact is that the one thing that each and every one of the world’s most highly-tuned and masterfully […] READ THE REST