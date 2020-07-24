RIP Keith Sonnier, master of neon sculpture

He began using neon tubes, a material that would become his calling card, in 1968, often deploying them in unabashed candied colors: baby blue, hot pink, lime green, tropical yellows and oranges. But Mr. Sonnier was formally restless, and, particularly in the early years, his work could appear to come from completely different hands, involving collaborative performance, ephemeral sculpture, cutting-edge technology and communications theory.
“As his art developed,” Roberta Smith of The New York Times wrote in a review of two shows in 1989, “it came to have the feeling of a just-finished performance that, by the way, just happened to produce this marvelous if temporary thing to look at.”
Here's the late, great Huell Howser touring the spectacular Caltrans District 7 Headquarters in Los Angeles, designed to look like the "diamonds and rubies" of LA's (in)famous auto traffic.
And this short, moody piece by Mythos One gives a great sense of the scale and vibe.
George Miller is an artist, musician (The Kaisers and The New Piccadillys), and production designer. While on lockdown in Glasgow, Miller created a series of spectacular marionettes of early rock and roll, country, and R&B greats like Johnny Cash, Link Wray, Jerry Lee Lewis, Wanda Jackson, Sister Rosetta, and Bo Diddley. The detail and personality […]
The National Audubon Society has released all of John James Audubon’s magnificent watercolors from his classic work Birds of America (1827-1838) as free, high-resolution downloads for printing. The 435 life-size watercolors in the collection were “all reproduced from hand-engraved plates, and is considered to be the archetype of wildlife illustration.” Each image’s web page is […]
From my favorite subreddit, r/ObscureMedia: “Classical Gas – 3000 Years of Art in 3 Minutes.” I think I saw some Lascaux cave paintings in there so it really should be “20,000 Years of Art in 3 Minutes.” From Mason Williams YouTube page: During the time that CLASSICAL GAS was a hit I was also the […]
If you needed any further proof that Americans are finally beginning to accept the bidet movement, consider this: a bidet company has the money to buy naming rights for an NFL football stadium. The company’s bid to rename the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York may not end up happening, even though they’re […]
Usually, when you drop a plant into a glass vase full of water, you’re trying to prolong its life by a few extra days. By giving that freshly cut flower its longest possible bloom, you get to extend your appreciation of its beauty before the effects of its shearing settle in as it finally begins […]
Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […]