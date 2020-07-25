Listen: "My Life As A Weapon" is a power pop anthem about ADHD and Hawkeye from the Avengers

Keanu Reeves co-wrote a new comic book series called BRZRKR with co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel’s Secret Warriors). It’s apparently “for mature readers” because, y’know, it’s “brutally violent,” according to the Boom! Studios announcement: The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at […]
Cartoonist extraordinaire Jim Rugg recently launched a successful Kickstarter for a fluorescent blacklight comic book about a Russian Outlaw superhero called Octobriana. Check out samples and how to buy here. This project began when Rugg made a blacklight screen print in 2014 with Telegraph Art & Comics. In the process, he wondered why no one […]
Lucy Knisley is one of my favorite cartoonists (here are past posts about Lucy). She’s written a number of excellent autobiographical comix, and her newest work is a graphic novel memoir for young adults called Stepping Stones. Cory Doctorow reviewed it on his blog, Pluralistic: Graphic novelist Lucy Knisley’s memoirs are classics of the field […]
Nearly three-quarters of all the rental properties in the U.S. are owned by private individual investors. And while around two-thirds of all investors were primarily focused on the stock market in 2007, that number is down to just 50 percent now, with many investors, particularly millennials, choosing to invest in real estate instead. Meanwhile, 91 […]
Maintaining “the look” isn’t always easy. For guys who actually care about their appearance, especially if they’re rocking facial hair, it isn’t always enough to wake up and just charge into your day. No, you need to get your entire visual package in line. Assuming you don’t have your own in-house barber, keeping the mane […]
If you’re a regular visitor to Boing Boing, chances are you’re into cool stuff. So when you’re looking to pick up something fairly generic like a toaster oven or a clock or a lamp, you’re probably also looking for something that brings with it a little personality, a little pizzazz, and a little personal style […]