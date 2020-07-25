Passengers clap as unmasked woman deplaned

American Airlines mandates that all passengers wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, but this lady wasn't having any of it. Unfortunately for her, the passengers weren't having any of that, and she was asked to deboard the flight. She took her time about it, leading to a ripple of applause when she finally began hauling her bags down the aisle. NY Post:
“You can clap all you want!” the woman snaps back angrily.
In the background, two masked American Airlines employees can be seen waiting to escort her off the aircraft.
Along with refusing to wear a mask — which is required for all adults on American Airlines flights amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic — Slade said the woman demanded to be boarded first and caused other problems.
“She was argumentative from the gate,” Slade told the outlet. “She demanded to be boarded first and was causing an obvious scene. Once boarded, she was making phone calls and arguing with the attendant when asked to put her phone away.”
Florida man Vincent Scavetta, 28, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after threatenening a fellow shopper with a handgun. The two were arguing in Walmart over Scavetta’s apparent refusal to wear a facemask. Scavetta was also charged with brandishing the firearm; both charges are felonies. Christopher Estrada of West Palm Beach, told deputies […]
Recommendations released by the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control include using glory holes to minimize the likelihood of coronavirus transmission, among other sage tips. [via] • Choose sexual positions that limit face-to-face contact. • Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact. • Using condoms, […]
pic.twitter.com/36NiN1xi88 — Shitty Future (@Shitty_Future) July 20, 2020 This helpful reminder comes courtesy of @Shitty_Future on Twitter. But it poses a question: whose face? Previously: Have a ⠐⠁⠕⁗⠇⠻◢ ⡟⣔⢠
Nearly three-quarters of all the rental properties in the U.S. are owned by private individual investors. And while around two-thirds of all investors were primarily focused on the stock market in 2007, that number is down to just 50 percent now, with many investors, particularly millennials, choosing to invest in real estate instead. Meanwhile, 91 […]
Maintaining “the look” isn’t always easy. For guys who actually care about their appearance, especially if they’re rocking facial hair, it isn’t always enough to wake up and just charge into your day. No, you need to get your entire visual package in line. Assuming you don’t have your own in-house barber, keeping the mane […]
If you’re a regular visitor to Boing Boing, chances are you’re into cool stuff. So when you’re looking to pick up something fairly generic like a toaster oven or a clock or a lamp, you’re probably also looking for something that brings with it a little personality, a little pizzazz, and a little personal style […]