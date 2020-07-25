Passengers clap as unmasked woman deplaned

Deleted but here is the OG video all over the news... #americanairlineskaren #fyp #foryou #karen #dailymail

American Airlines mandates that all passengers wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, but this lady wasn't having any of it. Unfortunately for her, the passengers weren't having any of that, and she was asked to deboard the flight. She took her time about it, leading to a ripple of applause when she finally began hauling her bags down the aisle. NY Post:

“You can clap all you want!” the woman snaps back angrily.

In the background, two masked American Airlines employees can be seen waiting to escort her off the aircraft.

Along with refusing to wear a mask — which is required for all adults on American Airlines flights amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic — Slade said the woman demanded to be boarded first and caused other problems.

“She was argumentative from the gate,” Slade told the outlet. “She demanded to be boarded first and was causing an obvious scene. Once boarded, she was making phone calls and arguing with the attendant when asked to put her phone away.”