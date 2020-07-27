Covidiot GOP state senator hospitalized after contracting Covid-19

What do you see here #Arkansas and #America ? An empty airport - I see real trouble. Get this nation back to work & stop trying to quarantine the healthy. You liberal quacks keep spreading fear & the nation will be hobbled economically for years. #WAKEUP #COVID19 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/QqeyeSToOO

Utah grocery employee recounts mask policy drama at the store If you’ve wondered what it must be like for employees working in stores and having to deal with mask-deniers while trying to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing, wonder no more. This guy from Provo, UT has a Twitter thread of what his life has been like trying to implement a new mandatory mask-wearing policy in […] READ THE REST

Here's the full video of covidiots in Huntington Beach refusing to wear a mask These two guys went to Huntington Beach, California, and offered masks to people who weren’t wearing them. One of the no-maskers said they didn’t need a mask because only their god could decide their fate, another asked the two men if they were mentally incapacitated from smoking marijuana, another said the saltwater from the ocean […] READ THE REST

