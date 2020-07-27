Covidiot GOP state senator hospitalized after contracting Covid-19

Arkansas GOP state senator Jason Rapert previously tweeted about "liberal quacks" who "keep spreading fear" and who are "trying to quarantine the healthy."
The infamously anti-gay senator is now posting from the hospital, after coming down with Coronavirus disease.
Yesterday, The New York Times ran an article about how the GOP governor of Arizona’s limited response to the pandemic resulted in a “leveling off” of Covid-19 deaths and cases: As the United States surpasses four million known coronavirus cases, far more than any other country, new outbreaks are sending thousands of seriously ill people […]
If you’ve wondered what it must be like for employees working in stores and having to deal with mask-deniers while trying to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing, wonder no more. This guy from Provo, UT has a Twitter thread of what his life has been like trying to implement a new mandatory mask-wearing policy in […]
These two guys went to Huntington Beach, California, and offered masks to people who weren’t wearing them. One of the no-maskers said they didn’t need a mask because only their god could decide their fate, another asked the two men if they were mentally incapacitated from smoking marijuana, another said the saltwater from the ocean […]
