Interesting video about eBay scams - for buyers and sellers

I don't use eBay as much as I used to, but one of my daughters uses it frequently to buy and sell Japanese collectibles. So far she hasn't been scammed, but eBay is well known for being full of sleazy cons. This MakeUseOf video quickly goes through 10 Common scams on eBay.
The scam that stood out to me was the "buyer claims broken item" scam. It happens when you ship an item, say a Nintendo Switch, to the buyer and the buyer then claims the item is broken, sending a photo to eBay of a different Switch with a broken screen or missing joystick. The way to prevent this scam is to note to the serial number of the item that you are selling.
In this footage, a supercomputer’s CPU cores — nearly 900 of them — are neatly lined up in the Task Manager. The Doom logo appears, generated by code that targets each core. Then Doom itself plays, each “pixel” generated by thrashing a core with just the right amount of busy work. Max Holt: Finally got […]
The UK government today ordered domestic companies to stop buying equipment from Chinese vendor Huawei and to stop using its kit entirely by 2027. Huawei is suspected to be an arm of the Chinese government, breaking into western markets (and maybe its networks) by selling impossibly cheap equipment. The UK only recently approved more Huawei […]
• Amazon’s new Chinese thermal spycam vendor was blacklisted by U.S. over allegations it helped China detain and monitor Uighurs and other Muslim minorities
