Interesting video about eBay scams - for buyers and sellers

I don't use eBay as much as I used to, but one of my daughters uses it frequently to buy and sell Japanese collectibles. So far she hasn't been scammed, but eBay is well known for being full of sleazy cons. This MakeUseOf video quickly goes through 10 Common scams on eBay.

The scam that stood out to me was the "buyer claims broken item" scam. It happens when you ship an item, say a Nintendo Switch, to the buyer and the buyer then claims the item is broken, sending a photo to eBay of a different Switch with a broken screen or missing joystick. The way to prevent this scam is to note to the serial number of the item that you are selling.