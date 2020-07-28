The windows-smashing "Umbrella Man" is a white supremacist trying to incite racial hatred, say police

This video was removed from YouTube. It shows exactly who broke windows at AutoZone. Please retweet and help identify the instigator. #JusticeForFloyd pic.twitter.com/D17kGL404J

Remember the gasmask-wearing man who held an umbrella and smashed the windows of an auto parts store in Minneapolis in May? Police say they have identified him as a thirty-two-year-old white supremacist and member of the Hells Angels biker gang and the Aryan Cowboy Brotherhood. In their warrant affidavit, police say the protests were relatively peaceful until the umbrella man started breaking windows.

From The Hill:

“This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city,” police said in a warrant affidavit this week. “Until the actions of the person your affiant has been calling ‘Umbrella man,’ the protests had been relatively peaceful. The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension. Your affiant believes that this individual’s sole aim was to incite violence.” Police have reportedly identified the man through an email tip, but he has not yet been charged with any crimes and the Star Tribune is not naming him.

How much do you want to bet Trump and other right-wing gasbags who complain endlessly about antifa violence will continue to cite this video as an example of left-wing Anarchy Gone Wild.