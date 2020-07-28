/ Rob Beschizza / 8:09 am Tue Jul 28, 2020

Trump Jr. blocked from tweeting for 12 hours after posting Covid quackery

Donald Trump Jr.‘ By Sebastian Vital, via Wikipedia, cc-by-2.0.

Twitter today blocked Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting for 12 hours after he posted quack conspiracy theories about the Covid crisis. Trump Jr. posted a video encouraging people to take hydroxyquinone, a potentially dangerous drug the FDA says does nothing to improve Covid outcomes, and accusing virus chief Dr. Anthony Fauci of suppressing proof it works.

Trump Jr. was not suspended from Twitter, as some on the right are falsely claiming.

Donald Trump Jr will still be able to browse Twitter and send direct messages in the interim.

Twitter told the BBC: "We are taking action in line with our policy."

The main US social media sites have all taken measures to crack down on misinformation about the coronavirus.