Trump Jr. blocked from tweeting for 12 hours after posting Covid quackery

Twitter today blocked Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting for 12 hours after he posted quack conspiracy theories about the Covid crisis. Trump Jr. posted a video encouraging people to take hydroxyquinone, a potentially dangerous drug the FDA says does nothing to improve Covid outcomes, and accusing virus chief Dr. Anthony Fauci of suppressing proof it works.

Trump Jr. was not suspended from Twitter, as some on the right are falsely claiming.