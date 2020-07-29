How funds from major fossil fuel corporations help control police departments

A recent investigation from the Public Accountability Initiative, a nonprofit corporate and government accountability research institute, and its LittleSis database partners breaks down some of the ways that oil producers such as Chevron, Shell, and Wells Fargo are closely intertwined with police departments in cities like Seattle, Chicago, Washington, New Orleans and Salt Lake City. None of this is particularly surprising — whether you've been paying to environmental justice and its disproportionate impact on Black and Brown Americans, or you're just generally aware of corporations who like to bend the laws to their will and enforce a hierarchical structure on the communities around them — but it's still interesting to see spelled out so clearly:

More at the link, if you're not already feeling outraged enough at police abuses of power.

Fossil Fuel Industry Pollutes Black & Brown Communities While Propping Up Racist Policing [Gin Armstrong and Derek Seidman / Public Accountability Initiative / Eyes on the Ties / Little Sis]

'Protesters as terrorists': growing number of states turn anti-pipeline activism into a crime [Susie Cagle / The Guardian]

