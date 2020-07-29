They Came from Outer Space!

Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH aliens invade our verdant sphere, and we must work together to do one simple thing to expel them

The two Tom the Dancing Bug books, Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader, are now being shipped to customers! Information about the books, including how to order, and special offers here.

"This fine collection of work by Mr. Bolling provides ample evidence as to why he is unanimously considered one of the greatest cartoonists in the known universe. How he would rank in that other part of the universe is, of course, a matter that’s still being hotly debated within the scientific community."

-"Weird Al" Yankovic

YOU CAN JOIN Tom the Dancing Bug's Inner Hive. Get each week's comic before it is published, plus sneak peeks, insider scoops, extra comics, and lots of other stuff. JOIN TODAY.

FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.

READ more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.

