/ David Pescovitz / 7:21 am Thu Jul 30, 2020

Watch Hüsker Dü meet Joan Rivers in 1987 and hear Bob Mould's new song

Above, legendary punk trio Hüsker Dü meet Joan Rivers and perform on her Late Show in 1987.

I have a special love for Hüsker Dü as they were my first club show, back in 1985 or so. (My first concert was Styx and, yes, that was amazing too.) Over the years, I've gotten to know Hüsker Dü guitarist/vocalist Bob Mould who is a very warm, funny, and kind gentleman. Bob has a new album, Blue Hearts, coming out September 25 and I can't wait for him to melt my face with another live show sometime in the hopefully not-too-distant future. Below from the forthcoming record is "Forecast of Rain" along with a classic Boing Boing Video performance/interview with Bob produced by the talented team at Remedy Editorial.