Season 2 of the Fallout TV show is officially coming

Ending the inaugural season of a show on a cliffhanger is always a risky move- especially if your show gets cancelled after said cliffhanger. Luckily, Amazon's surprisingly decent Fallout TV show now has the opportunity to follow its cliffhanger up. Surprising absolutely no one, the show has been renewed for a second season after only a week, as revealed in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).

Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?



See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/ULs6DEPHDW — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 18, 2024

As a fan of the games, I don't love the often vast and sweeping changes made to the established lore and worldbuilding of the setting (especially since this is apparently the same canon as the games), but the actual character-level story is excellent. Any excuse to see more of Walton Goggins as his world-weary, gunslinging ghoul character is one I'll take, although the direction the final episode takes (literally; if you know you know) concerns me. Out of anticipation and trepidation both, I can't wait to see what the second season does- and the seasons that will most likely follow it. Prepare for the future!