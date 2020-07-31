This Queens bowling alley is an anachronism and an oasis

Astoria Bowl is a something of landmark in the Queens borough of New York City, a struggling business inside a massive building where time has seemingly stopped. Turtle Down Films created this lovely short documentary (shot before COVID-19) about this "anachronism, a vestige of the sport's mid-century heyday era... an oasis in the truest sense of the word, a place of pure recreation and levity in a city where life tends to be serious and weighty."
Here is an example of the fake crowd noise the Mets are experimenting with at Citi Field. A low murmur, then a cheer when Fargas connects, then a louder cheer when Nimmo makes a nice catch. pic.twitter.com/otLZbFTXBk — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 15, 2020 The Mets are shown here experimenting with simulated crowd noise, filling […]
The Washington Redskins will “retire” its name today, according to a report in Sports Business Daily. Its owners long declared their intention to keep the racist moniker irrespective of criticism, but this summer’s widespread unrest over police violence rattled the team’s advertisers and sponsors, who in turn liquefied the ground under their feet. The move […]
“This flight was a dream come true for me. For six years I’ve been chasing the out-and-back world record, and this year, all the pieces of the puzzle finally came together beautifully.” — Owen Morse, hang glider pilot
