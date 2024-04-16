NBA player deliberately misses free throw to win opposing fans free chicken sandwiches

The NBA's Los Angeles Clippers have a promotion that if a visiting player misses two consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter, every fan in attendance wins a chicken sandwich from a sponsoring fast food chain.

So when visiting player Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanović missed one free throw with four minutes to go in the final game of the regular season, and with an eight point lead, the crowd roared and he seemed to realized the situation.

He said to the crowd, "You want chicken? I got you!" Then he deliberately missed his second free throw, and raised his finger as he jogged back on defense, to thunderous cheers. Link to an article in The Guardian here.

While the game was not quite settled at the time of the missed free throw, the Rockets had already been eliminated from the playoffs. The Rockets did end up holding their lead anyway, and won the game 116-105.

Marjanović, who played for the Clippers in 2018 and 2019, is a finalist for this season's NBA's sportsmanship award, which is given to players who exemplify "the ideals of sportsmanship on the court with ethical behavior, fair play, and integrity."

I'll leave it to the ethicists to decide whether what Marjanović did was ethical or demonstrated integrity, but he definitely gained some fans.

Previously: Mummifying chickens for fun and educational profit