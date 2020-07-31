/ Mark Frauenfelder / 12:07 pm Fri Jul 31, 2020

This Staples customer broke the leg of a woman who told her to wear a mask

Customer 1 at a Staples store in Hackensack New Jersey was told by Customer 2 that she should wear a mask. Apparently Customer 1 didn't like being told to wear a mask, so she grabbed Customer 2's walking cane and then threw her to the ground, breaking her leg. Customer 2 had a liver transplant 4 months ago. Now, police are on the lookout for Customer 1.

Image: YouTube