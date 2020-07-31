This Staples customer broke the leg of a woman who told her to wear a mask

Customer 1 at a Staples store in Hackensack New Jersey was told by Customer 2 that she should wear a mask. Apparently Customer 1 didn't like being told to wear a mask, so she grabbed Customer 2's walking cane and then threw her to the ground, breaking her leg. Customer 2 had a liver transplant 4 months ago. Now, police are on the lookout for Customer 1.

From tree tents to headlamps, these 10 camping essentials will improve your summer It’s summer. And this year, Europe and Disney World just aren’t really all that feasible as part of your travel plans. Yet especially with the last few months we’ve all endured, the need to get away and experience something new is like a raging fire in many of us. So if you can’t be around […] READ THE REST

The SkyTote Battery Sleeve for your Amazon Echo sets Alexa free Where would we be without Alexa? Without Amazon’s virtual assistant, who would we ask to play back our favorite songs or tell us the weather or beatbox? No, seriously…ask Alexa to beatbox. Of course, Alexa does have her limitations. The biggest one being that she’s tethered to an electrical outlet. For the vastness of her […] READ THE REST