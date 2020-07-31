Why impact lawn sprinklers are so amazing

Mesmerizing animations of Japanese joinery Japanese joinery is a kind of practical discipline of puzzle-boxes, in which precise, clever wooden interlocks are used to made secure joints without glue or nails. READ THE REST

From tree tents to headlamps, these 10 camping essentials will improve your summer It’s summer. And this year, Europe and Disney World just aren’t really all that feasible as part of your travel plans. Yet especially with the last few months we’ve all endured, the need to get away and experience something new is like a raging fire in many of us. So if you can’t be around […] READ THE REST

The SkyTote Battery Sleeve for your Amazon Echo sets Alexa free Where would we be without Alexa? Without Amazon’s virtual assistant, who would we ask to play back our favorite songs or tell us the weather or beatbox? No, seriously…ask Alexa to beatbox. Of course, Alexa does have her limitations. The biggest one being that she’s tethered to an electrical outlet. For the vastness of her […] READ THE REST