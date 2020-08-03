Giant freshwater fish attacks woman and tears a chunk out of her leg

Kim Driver was wading chest-deep in the Winnipeg River with her husband and friends when she suddenly screamed "Someone's got my leg," before being pulled underwater. Vice reports that the "someone" was a muskie, a fish that "can grow up to 6 feet long and weigh more than 50 pounds." it also has very respectable teeth.
Kim fought her way to shore, and Terry and his friends shifted from disbelief to panic mode as they saw the extent of the damage along her right calf.
“It completely engulfed her calf from pretty much knee to ankle,” Terry said.
“As soon as we saw the wound and the blood we knew it was a muskie, because we’re all fishermen out there. Nobody’s ever seen one do that before. Nobody’s ever seen one T-bone someone’s calves.”
Thankfully, the couple’s beach crew included nurses and Ontario Provincial Police officers, who administered first aid while they told Terry to get his truck and rush her to a hospital in Kenora.
