Kangaroo attacks man at zoo (video)

TikToker @brooke.so.hip posted a video of a kangaroo that kicked and clawed at a man at a zoo for over two minutes. "My dad was just trying to make sure that kangaroo stopped getting frisky with that lady," she wrote.

According to The Daily Mail, the man is an American tourist at the zoo in Perth, Australia.

The man held the kangaroo back by grabbing the animal's neck and pushing it back, but the kangaroo was undaunted. As soon as the man let go, the kangaroo resumed its attack.

Eventually, a zookeeper had a stern word with the kangaroo, who sheepishly dropped to all fours and assumed a meek demeanor.