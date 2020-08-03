/ David Pescovitz / 7:12 am Mon Aug 3, 2020

Man mounts highly dangerous laser "death ray" to the roof of his car

TheBackyardScientist built out a 200 watt laser and mounted it on the roof of his car. In his YouTube description, he wrote three paragraphs about why this experiment did not endanger any airplanes.

Previously, he built a handheld 40 watt laser blaster: